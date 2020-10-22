Pets & Animals

Pistachio the green puppy born in Italy melts hearts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A little, green dog born in Sardinia, Italy is melting hearts.

Meet Pistachio. He was named after the green color of his fur.

Newborn puppies are rarely born with green fur. Experts say this happens when light-colored puppies have contact with a green pigment called Biliverdin, while in their mother's womb.

Pistachio was the only one out of his seven brothers and sisters to be born green.

His color will fade as he gets older.

Pistachio's owners said green is the symbol of hope and luck. They call him their "little star."
