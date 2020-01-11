Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday morning

INDIOS, Puerto Rico -- Another powerful earthquake has rocked Puerto Rico Saturday morning, following a series of earthquakes that left thousands of Puerto Ricans homeless and without power and water.The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck about nine miles southeast of Guanica, a small town on the island's southern coast.There is no word yet on any damage, but Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said that some municipalities in the south of the island have lost power because of the latest quake.The USGS says there have been more than 950 earthquakes and aftershocks since the start of the year.