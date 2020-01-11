Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday morning

INDIOS, Puerto Rico -- Another powerful earthquake has rocked Puerto Rico Saturday morning, following a series of earthquakes that left thousands of Puerto Ricans homeless and without power and water.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck about nine miles southeast of Guanica, a small town on the island's southern coast.

There is no word yet on any damage, but Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said that some municipalities in the south of the island have lost power because of the latest quake.

The USGS says there have been more than 950 earthquakes and aftershocks since the start of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One of the last San Francisco all-girls Catholic High Schools to close in June
Sonoma Co. holds emergency town hall meeting to address homeless crisis
49ers playoff game expected to bring spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit
Exclusive: Former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial fighting new allegations
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
SF's new District Attorney fires several prosecutors, source says
Gov. Newsom addresses President Trump, California's homeless crisis
Show More
SF's Boudin releases 49ers sourdough loaf for NFL playoff game
Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets
What Really Matters: Beyond the California Budget
BART's new police chief reveals goals for the transit system
San Jose appliance store ends 147 year run
More TOP STORIES News