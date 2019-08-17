Camp Fire

Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified, bringing total named dead to 81

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, volunteers search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne, File)

PARADISE, Calif. -- Another person killed in the deadliest wildfire in California history has been identified.

The Butte County Sheriff's office said Friday it positively identified the remains of 68-year-old Judith Sipher of Paradise.

RELATED: 9 months later, Camp Fire survivor dies due to complications from third-degree burns

That brings the total number of named dead to 81.

Three people whose remains were recovered after the wildfire are tentatively identified but have not yet been named by the sheriff's office. Two of the 86 victims remain unknown.

The fire in November last year destroyed nearly 15,000 homes in Paradise and surrounding towns. In the aftermath of the catastrophe, authorities used DNA testing to identify bone fragments and other remains of the victims. In some cases, it took months to positively identify the victims and notify their next of kin.

See more stories and videos about the Camp Fire and its aftermath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiacamp firevictimswildfirefire death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Most destructive wildfires in California history
PG&E claims now open for 2017, 2018 wildfires
9 months later, Camp Fire survivor dies due to complications from third-degree burns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend cool-down starts today
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Show More
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
More TOP STORIES News