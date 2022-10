WATCH SOON: Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Blinken talk biotech research during Stanford visit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sec. of State Anthony Blinken and other leaders will be at an event at Stanford Monday.

They're touting the Bay Area's research in biotech and climate change as part of the Department of State's new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

You can watch the event starting at 10:45 a.m. in the video player above.

