Coronavirus: California anti-lockdown movement gaining support after memo warned of statewide beach closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The creator of the anti-lockdown website WeHaveRights.com said there was a huge uptick in traffic in the last 48-hours after a memo circulated suggesting the governor might close all state beaches and parks in California.Protesters frustrated with ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions in California are gathering in six cities around the state to demand Gov. Gavin Newsom end the current lockdown immediately.Protests were planned for noon Friday in San Francisco with the largest rally set for outside of the Capitol in Sacramento."It took a stick of dynamite and threw it into the public discourse, and it exploded in Governor Newsom face last night" said Melanie Morgan, former radio personality and co-organizer of the "Re-Open California #EndTheLockdown" movement.Early Friday morning Morgan waited in a Marin County parking lot for others to caravan up to Sacramento for an "in-vehicle" protest of Newsom's stay-at-home order."The governor dangled a little bit of hope for us and then he snatched it away, " Morgan said.Those against the order have been organizing using the website WeHaveRights.com created by Vivienne Reign.Reign said the website has seen a wave of new visitors in the last 48 hours."We're talking 20,000 visits within a short period of time. He really hit a nerve, putting in further restrictions, as other states are lifting them," Reign said.The websites creator suggested a memo circulating earlier this week that suggested the governor would close all beaches and parks blew up on him.Rallies are now planned in six cities across the state including San Francisco, Huntington Beach, San Diego, Ventura, and LA, with the largest demonstration scheduled outside of the Capitol."The numbers show that we can get back to life," Reign said, "The biggest concern is the suspension of some of these constitutional rights."Reign said she owns several small businesses mainly in medical devices and administrative services and had 80 employees before the pandemic. She said she's laid the majority of them off at this point and those who have stayed on have taken pay cuts.She argues now is the time to re-open the entire state of California for business."I would need to see numbers that actually indicated a hot spot rather than him saying the words data and science" she said.Gov. Newsom has repeatedly said he's feeling the pressure to reopen the state more quickly, but is leaning on scientific data to decide on timing."Politics will not drive our decision making. Protests will not drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making," said Gov. Newsom. "The science, data and public health will drive our decision making."Organizers said they have instructed those who show up to stay in their cars and only get out if they are following CDC guidelines involving mask and social distancing.