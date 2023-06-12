Young activists lead SF protest against anti-trans laws

Amid Pride Month celebrations, there was action in San Francisco as the next generation leads the way in the fight against anti-trans laws.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid Pride Month celebrations, there was action in San Francisco Sunday.

Glide Memorial Church held a special service inclusive of the LGBTQ-plus community.

MORE: Here's how to watch 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade on ABC7

A standing ovation at Glide Memorial Church for one of San Francisco's better-known drag queens, Sister Anya Streets with a story time moment and message of inclusion.

"Enter our church for all. We should be as welcoming as possible. That's right. Not just here, when we step out," Streets of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said.

This comes as the ACLU is tracking nearly 500 bills, introduced this year alone, taking aim at LGBTQ+ rights, many directed at drag queens and the transgender community.

Elsewhere in the city, young voices were saying enough is enough.

VIDEO: Bay Area nonprofit holds fundraiser as more LGBTQ+ families seek resources, refuge in California

Sixteen-year-old transgender activist Hope led the march down Market Street to San Francisco City Hall.

"It really scares me for the future, because I know that there has been times in history where it just starts out with state bills, and then it goes to a national level," Hope said.

"What's going on in this country right now is actually kind of terrifying," Sol, another activist, said.

Nineteen states now have laws on the books banning gender-affirming care for trans youth, and restricting access to adults.

"I don't want to have to worry about getting, like, health care and that because that's like such a basic need," Sol said.

VIDEO: Legendary drag queen, activist Sister Roma honored by CA state legislature amid controversy

"It sucks and it's scary and kind of hopeless," activist Eddie said. "But as long as I can, like, get out and do these things, I feel a little bit better about it. Like, I can at least do something.

"We can't be silenced," activist Abby said. "We are not going to just let them take away our rights even if they're in another place, even if they're not right here. We're going to fight for them."

"I think in some ways we have real privilege and opportunity here in San Francisco to be openly loud and proud and show the rest of the country what's possible. People look to San Francisco for hope," transgender activist and Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party Honey Mahogany said.

Mahogany says it's imperative to protect transgender kids putting themselves out.

MORE: New memoir 'Leg' explores gay pride and how author didn't know he had cerebral palsy until he was 30

"We're seeing attacks happen, terrorist groups like the Proud Boys and other groups show up at drag queen story hours or youth events and harass our young people and I feel very protective of young people," Mahogany said.

Young people say they're determined to make change.

"As soon as we are old enough to get into state governments and national governments, we're going to be the policymakers and we are going to be able to make the change that people really let us down for," Hope said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live