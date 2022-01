ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for an Antioch neighborhood after a body was found Monday near a school.Residents in the areas of F Street between 11th Street and 17th Street are asked to stay inside their residences and lock all windows and doors.All schools near the area have been notified and are currently in lockdown.Antioch police are asking to report any suspicious activities at 925-778-2441.