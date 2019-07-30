Antioch man arrested for allegedly shooting, injuring co-worker at Popeye's

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An Antioch man is under arrest after police say he critically wounded a co-worker in a shooting at a Popeye's Fried Chicken restaurant.

Police took 22-year-old Antione Waller into custody at his home Monday evening.

He's accused of shooting a 23-year-old co-worker at Popeye's on Lone Tree Way just hours before.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Officers say they've recovered the gun used in the shooting.
