Antioch teen shot outside Deer Valley High School has died, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 16-year-old boy who was shot during a fight that followed a high school basketball game has died, officials said.
The fight erupted in the parking lot of Deer Valley High on Friday.
Deer Valley had just hosted a game against rival Antioch.
So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.
Investigators also have not said what started the fight.
Deer Valley High School plans to have grief counselors on campus to assist students and staff on Monday.
In a statement on Sunday, Antioch United School District wrote:
"Dear AUSD families and the larger Antioch community,
On Friday night, following a peaceful athletic event, a DVHS student was shot in the parking lot. The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain.
We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth. Finally, we ask that everyone in this community and nearby communities, model the love and peace they hope to create.
Grief counselors will be on site tomorrow."
