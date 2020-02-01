Juvenile shot outside Deer Valley High school in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A person has been shot outside a high school in Antioch where there was a varsity basketball game Friday night.

Police tell us there was a disturbance in the parking lot at Deer Valley High school that led to the shooting.

The person shot was a juvenile.

Police have not released their condition or said if they are looking for suspects.

The basketball game was against Antioch High School.

