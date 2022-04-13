San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres coaches address controversial confrontation

The San Francisco coach said Shildt used an expletive and told Kapler to "control" Richardson.

San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt, back to camera, hugs San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson before game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson and San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt hugged on the field before their game Wednesday, a day after Richardson was ejected following an incident that he said included Shildt making comments that had "undertones of racism."

Richardson said Shildt had used an expletive and told Giants manager Gabe Kapler to control Richardson on Tuesday night. At the time, Richardson said he interpreted Shildt's comment "as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved."

On Wednesday, the two men chatted on the field and shook hands before addressing the media regarding the exchange. They embraced after speaking to reporters.

"I don't believe he's a racist," said Richardson, who is Black. "I think, though, to the important point, he's recognizing that some of his words, our words, are powerful and they're impactful. And we just want to bring awareness to a situation that I think is important for our community."

RELATED: San Francisco Giants coach Antoan Richardson accuses Mike Shildt of yelling expletive that 'reeked undertones of racism'

Shildt, who is white, acknowledged he used inappropriate language and said he appreciated Richardson saying he was not a racist.

"I'm grateful for Antoan clearing that up," Shildt said. "Clearly misinterpreted, and I think he knows this, my value as a human is to love people. That's exactly what I represent. So I appreciate him clearing that up for myself and my family.

"I don't know Antoan's heritage. I can't walk in his shoes. I can only have empathy and love, which I do have, and I've always had in my life," he said.

Richardson told reporters Tuesday night that his ejection stemmed from an incident that began when Shildt approached the Giants dugout.

"(Shildt) yelled, 'You need to control that motherf---er,'" Richardson told reporters. "At that point in time, I went to the top step and said, 'Excuse me?' because I couldn't believe what I heard. At that point in time, Gibson, the crew chief, decided to toss me from the game.

"I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as 'that motherf---er,' as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved. I think it's just really important we understand what happened tonight.

"And the second part that's equally disappointing is that me being tossed by that umpire empowers this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me, and that's really unfortunate that's what happened tonight."

Richardson said he did not curse or use any vulgar language at any point during the incident but was told he was ejected for "instigating."

"The umpire said to me that I was instigating," Richardson said. "At that point in time, I asked: 'This person called me a motherf---er, and I'm being an instigator?'"

Shildt said Wednesday that Padres players and coaches had been upset the Giants' Steven Duggar stole second base in the second inning with San Francisco leading 10-1. When Shildt went to coach third base in the top of the third, he and Richardson exchanged words.

"There's some emotions running high. We looked at each other and then I looked in the dugout to find a couple guys that, they really don't need to be named, but guys I've had relationships with since they were younger or I managed before," Shildt said.

"I was looking for some support to try to diffuse the situation. I couldn't find them, and then we had words exchanged. I'm not going to get into who started it. We're past that point. ... And I could have handled it differently with my verbiage," he said.

Shildt said he thinks something positive will come of the controversy.

"The reality is we handled this tough solution publicly as men, with solution in our heart without any animosity. And I think it's a great example of how people can communicate together regardless of backgrounds or colors or situation," he said.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken, 31, makes major league history as first woman to coach on field

After Richardson was ejected, Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over his spot at first base. Nakken made history as the first female coach on the field in a Major League Baseball regular-season game.

The Giants won 13-2.

ESPN contributed to this article.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan diego padressan francisco giantsmlbracism
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
San Francisco Giants first-base coach Antoan Richardson and San Die...
Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres 2-1
San Francisco Giants coach Antoan Richardson accuses Mike Shildt of...
San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken, 31, makes major league history...
TOP STORIES
Dozens of Marin Co. students return from DC trip with COVID
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
9 injured in crash involving bus and car in Rohnert Park
Gun safety group urges passage of gun safety legislation
Show More
Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions
Mountain View mom who abducted 5-month-old detained near Nevada border
Free entry to national parks Saturday for National Park Week
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo
More TOP STORIES News