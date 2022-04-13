San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres coaches address controversial confrontation

Richardson said Shildt had used an expletive and told Giants manager Gabe Kapler to control Richardson on Tuesday night. At the time, Richardson said he interpreted Shildt's comment "as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved."
On Wednesday, the two men chatted on the field and shook hands before addressing the media regarding the exchange. They embraced after speaking to reporters.
"I don't believe he's a racist," said Richardson, who is Black. "I think, though, to the important point, he's recognizing that some of his words, our words, are powerful and they're impactful. And we just want to bring awareness to a situation that I think is important for our community."
Shildt, who is white, acknowledged he used inappropriate language and said he appreciated Richardson saying he was not a racist.
"I'm grateful for Antoan clearing that up," Shildt said. "Clearly misinterpreted, and I think he knows this, my value as a human is to love people. That's exactly what I represent. So I appreciate him clearing that up for myself and my family.
"I don't know Antoan's heritage. I can't walk in his shoes. I can only have empathy and love, which I do have, and I've always had in my life," he said.
Richardson told reporters Tuesday night that his ejection stemmed from an incident that began when Shildt approached the Giants dugout.
"(Shildt) yelled, 'You need to control that motherf---er,'" Richardson told reporters. "At that point in time, I went to the top step and said, 'Excuse me?' because I couldn't believe what I heard. At that point in time, Gibson, the crew chief, decided to toss me from the game.
"I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as 'that motherf---er,' as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved. I think it's just really important we understand what happened tonight.
"And the second part that's equally disappointing is that me being tossed by that umpire empowers this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me, and that's really unfortunate that's what happened tonight."
Richardson said he did not curse or use any vulgar language at any point during the incident but was told he was ejected for "instigating."
"The umpire said to me that I was instigating," Richardson said. "At that point in time, I asked: 'This person called me a motherf---er, and I'm being an instigator?'"
Shildt said Wednesday that Padres players and coaches had been upset the Giants' Steven Duggar stole second base in the second inning with San Francisco leading 10-1. When Shildt went to coach third base in the top of the third, he and Richardson exchanged words.
"There's some emotions running high. We looked at each other and then I looked in the dugout to find a couple guys that, they really don't need to be named, but guys I've had relationships with since they were younger or I managed before," Shildt said.
"I was looking for some support to try to diffuse the situation. I couldn't find them, and then we had words exchanged. I'm not going to get into who started it. We're past that point. ... And I could have handled it differently with my verbiage," he said.
Shildt said he thinks something positive will come of the controversy.
"The reality is we handled this tough solution publicly as men, with solution in our heart without any animosity. And I think it's a great example of how people can communicate together regardless of backgrounds or colors or situation," he said.
After Richardson was ejected, Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over his spot at first base. Nakken made history as the first female coach on the field in a Major League Baseball regular-season game.
The Giants won 13-2.
ESPN contributed to this article.
