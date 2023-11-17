PHOTOS: World leaders meet at 2023 APEC Summit in San Francisco

Here's a look back at the annual APEC summit where leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group gathered in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The United States hosted the annual APEC summit of world leaders for the first time since 2011.

Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group gathered in San Francisco to talk about how to better spur trade and economic growth across the Pacific region.

1 of 20 President Joe Biden arrives to speak to a group of CEOs Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco, at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

President Joe Biden's most important meeting of the week was unquestionably his hours-long encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, which overshadowed the summit itself. The conversation ended with new commitments for Beijing to crack down on the flow of fentanyl and reengage in communications between the two countries' militaries.