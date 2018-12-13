Apple is expanding to Texas. The company made the announcement Thursday morning, saying it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin. The campus will cover 133 acres and Apple will hire 5-thousand employees with the capacity to grow to 15-thousand employees.Apple says its also establishing new sites in Seattle, WA, San Diego and Culver City. It's also expanding current sites in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years. In all 20-thousand jobs nationwide by 20-23. Apple predicts its Miami office will double in size.Apple will also invest $10 billion in U.S. data centers, with plans to spend $4.5 billion by the end of next year.