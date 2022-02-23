hostage

Armed man holds hostage inside Apple Store for crypto ransom, then is run over by officers: Police

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours.
EMBED <>More Videos

Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police

AMSTERDAM -- A gunman who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies before he was run over by police as he chased his hostage out of the shop, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

The tense, five-hour standoff paralyzed one of Amsterdam's most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday as scores of heavily armed police surrounded the store, managing to free about 70 people from the building that houses the shop before the suspect was detained.

Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon, was run over by police as he chased his fleeing hostage, whose identity wasn't released.

"The hostage played a sort of hero's role by, in that split second that he had, forcing a breakthrough in this situation," Paauw said at a news conference in the early hours of the morning. "Otherwise it could have been a very long and unpleasant night and maybe longer."

Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen next to the Apple Store, two windows at right, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong



After the suspect was run over, a robot checked him for explosives as snipers in nearby buildings took aim, green laser beams from their weapons clearly visible in the night sky. In contacts with police, the suspect had threatened to blow himself up, but he was found to not be carrying any explosives.

Paauw said the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations were continuing Wednesday, including searching two homes in Amsterdam. The Apple Store was listed on the company's website as being closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostageransomappleu.s. & worldcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOSTAGE
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Bay Area synagogues participate in active shooter training
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
TOP STORIES
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
'Full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside SJ home, 3 arrested
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA
Show More
Twins born on 'Twosday' at Stanford Children's Health
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators explain how they solved 25-year-old cold case
AccuWeather Forecast: Showers fade, freezing temps on the way
1st-ever 'Pride Prom' announced for East Bay high schoolers
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
More TOP STORIES News