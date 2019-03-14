BERKELEY, Calif.

The incident occurred on Nov. 29th around 7:30 p.m., when the victim, a 21-year-old female student, was walking between Barker and Koshland halls, police said in a statement released Wednesday, according to campus police.

The suspect approached the victim from behind and with both hands grabbed the victim's genital area over her clothing, police said. When the victim screamed, the suspect fled north on the walkway and then west on Hearst Avenue.

The victim was not injured and immediately contacted university police, but officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s. He was around 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy build. He had dark, shoulder-length wavy hair, a turquoise short-sleeved t-shirt and dark pants, according to campus police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.