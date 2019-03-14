UC police seeking witnesses to groping incident

By ABC7 Archive
BERKELEY, Calif.

The incident occurred on Nov. 29th around 7:30 p.m., when the victim, a 21-year-old female student, was walking between Barker and Koshland halls, police said in a statement released Wednesday, according to campus police.

The suspect approached the victim from behind and with both hands grabbed the victim's genital area over her clothing, police said. When the victim screamed, the suspect fled north on the walkway and then west on Hearst Avenue.

The victim was not injured and immediately contacted university police, but officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s. He was around 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy build. He had dark, shoulder-length wavy hair, a turquoise short-sleeved t-shirt and dark pants, according to campus police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.

Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
Gory details emerge in murder of San Jose mother
Multiple homes on fire on Bethel Island, no injuries reported
Creating the right expectations in light of college admissions scandal
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's PBWC conference
Here's why your allergies may be acting up lately
Show More
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
BART announces what caused massive morning power outage
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
BART to replace busted escalators at downtown SF stations
More TOP STORIES News