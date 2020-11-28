At least 2 shot at Sacramento's Arden Fair Mall, police say

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

Officers are still in the early of stages of this investigation. We can confirm that this was NOT an active shooter incident. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento.Friday night, the Sacramento police department reported there were two victims, but did not release details of their condition.The suspect remains at large after fleeing the area, SPD said.Police say there is no active threat to the mall at this time.Officers "will remain in the area as the investigation continues," officials said.Further details were not immediately released.