At least 2 shot at Sacramento's Arden Fair Mall, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento.

Friday night, the Sacramento police department reported there were two victims, but did not release details of their condition.

The suspect remains at large after fleeing the area, SPD said.

Police say there is no active threat to the mall at this time.

Officers "will remain in the area as the investigation continues," officials said.

Further details were not immediately released.




Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentomallshootingblack friday
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC to vote next week on who will receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st
Here's when to get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
Struggling Bay Area small businesses need your help to survive
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
Support Black women-owned Oakland businesses this holiday season
Masked Black Friday shopping may lose ground to online retail
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Show More
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This Bay Area man did
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News