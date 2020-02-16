cute animals

Cute video: Koala recovering after Australia wildfires gets belly rub of a lifetime

AUSTRALIA (KGO) -- A rescued koala recovering from the wildfires in Australia is getting celebrity treatment in the form of belly scratches.

The animal's adorable, dog-like reaction was caught on camera and posted to social media by the Australian Defence Force.

The video shows an officer giving belly scratches at a wildlife park on Kangaroo Island to a very happy koala.

You can see the koala was clearly enjoying the attention, leg kicks and all!

