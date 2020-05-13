49ers Arik Armstead making a difference during COVID-19 pandemic

San Francisco 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been two months since the sports world shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Sports are slowly returning, with the UFC taking to the Octagon over the weekend and NASCAR set to race this weekend.

Football is still months away, but one 49ers player has gone above and beyond to help during the pandemic. Arik Armstead is making a huge difference off the football field.

"For me I've always had that passion about giving back to my community. Being a big presence in the community and people who need help, you know a situation like this during COVID all those things just get increased," said Armstead.



If you scroll through his website it won't take long to see that the 49ers star is committed to the community. Whether it's popping in on elementary school Zoom call, speaking with the mayor in his hometown of Sacramento, helping local restaurants or a Mother's Day read-along, Armstead is making a difference.



"Football has given me so many opportunities to bless other people. I really want to be remembered for helping to change lives and influence and impact those lives in a positive way when it's all said and done," said Armstead.



"That's what I think success is, how many people you can impact and make their life better."

