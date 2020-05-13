49ers Arik Armstead making a difference during COVID-19 pandemic

Football is still months away, but one 49ers player has gone above and beyond to help during the pandemic. Arik Armstead is making a huge difference off the football field.
"For me I've always had that passion about giving back to my community. Being a big presence in the community and people who need help, you know a situation like this during COVID all those things just get increased," said Armstead.
.@arikarmstead has donated $50,000 on behalf of the Armstead Academic Project to @mercyhousing Learning Program to provide chromebooks and pre-paid internet for 1 year to Sacramento Students during distance learning
If you scroll through his website it won't take long to see that the 49ers star is committed to the community. Whether it's popping in on elementary school Zoom call, speaking with the mayor in his hometown of Sacramento, helping local restaurants or a Mother's Day read-along, Armstead is making a difference.
.@49ers star @arikarmstead is using his platform to make an impact in the community.
YouTube:https://t.co/uNMYujYAe5
SoundCloud: https://t.co/p0Hc7jgvAg pic.twitter.com/QSA6xXmnlF
"Football has given me so many opportunities to bless other people. I really want to be remembered for helping to change lives and influence and impact those lives in a positive way when it's all said and done," said Armstead.
Storytime with @arikarmstead!
The #49ers defensive lineman wants to help encourage students who are distance learning with read aloud visits to their virtual classrooms
Go to https://t.co/DAiG4vrNq0 to nominate your class today. pic.twitter.com/2d4SBxKnOU
"That's what I think success is, how many people you can impact and make their life better."
