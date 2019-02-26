A Mohave County inmate has been sentenced for the 2017 killing of his cellmate.The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Monday that 26-year-old Gaven Robel was given a sentence of 21 years.The sentence comes after Robel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and fraudulent schemes and artifices.Robel was arrested in October 2017 for using fake prescriptions to fraudulently obtain thousands of Oxycodone pills.Prosecutors say he attacked inmate Ryan Couch, of Kingman, while in custody nearly a month later.Inmates say they saw Robel repeatedly stomp on the 43-year-old victim's neck and head. He died from his injuries two weeks later.Robel, who is from California, must also serve seven years of supervised probation.