Arizona state trooper killed, another wounded in shooting

An Arizona state trooper is dead after being shot during a struggle with a suspect in Avondale, authorities said.Officials say several officers were fighting with the suspect for several minutes while trying to take him into custody on I-10 outside of Phoenix.Authorities say one of the troopers lost their duty weapon in the struggle.The suspect fired two rounds. One trooper was wounded. The other, Trooper Tyler Edenoffer was killed.Trooper Edenoffer was an officer in training and had just graduated from the state trooper academy in May.