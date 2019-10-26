Arkansas hunter dies after deer he thought he shot dead attacks him

An Arkansas hunter is dead after he may have been killed by a deer he thought he had shot dead on Tuesday.

Authorities say 66-year-old Thomas Alexander of Yellville, Arkansas was sitting in an elevated deer stand during the state's muzzleloader season when he shot a deer. When he went over to the buck, which he thought was dead. The animal got up and attacked Alexander, leaving multiple puncture wounds on his body.

"It appears he shot the deer and he had put his rifle down near the deer stand and walked down to check and make sure it was dead," chief of communications with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Keith Stephens told ABC News. "And that's when whatever happened, happened."

Alexander was alone but was able to call his family, who then called emergency responders. He later died at the hospital.

Officials say they aren't sure the antler wounds caused Alexander's death. They say he might have died from other medical issues, including a heart attack.

There will not be an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Officials are still looking for the deer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasdeerhuntingaccident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E power outage timeline
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
Kincade Fire remains at 23,700 acres, 5% containment
PG&E to make decision on outages by Saturday morning
Gov. Newsom slams PG&E for mismanagement and greed
MAPS: PG&E power shutoff affected these Bay Area cities
Show More
Wildland fire smoke research to study impact on children's immune system
Warriors Opening Night: Sights and sounds from Chase Center
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
Poor air quality across Bay Area due to Kincade Fire smoke
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures smoke, haze from wildfire
More TOP STORIES News