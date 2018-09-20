Armed, barricaded suspect taken into custody in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland police have taken a person who was reportedly armed with a gun into custody.
Police say the person was taken into custody peacefully and without use of force.
The suspect had been barricaded in a building on International Boulevard near 58th Avenue for several hours.
Update: OPD 5800 block of International in custody. Patience, communication= peaceful surrender. No force used. Thank you CHP for your Air Support. pic.twitter.com/SAhDxarxA4— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 20, 2018
Oakland Police are currently in the 5800 block of International communicating with a reported armed suspect who had been barricaded in the yards for the last several hours. We are taking our time and asking for a safe and peaceful surrender. pic.twitter.com/WyjCK8Ts2n— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 20, 2018