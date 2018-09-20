Armed, barricaded suspect taken into custody in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

(Oakland police car )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland police have taken a person who was reportedly armed with a gun into custody.

Police say the person was taken into custody peacefully and without use of force.

The suspect had been barricaded in a building on International Boulevard near 58th Avenue for several hours.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policegunsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DMV says outage fixed, Bay Area residents still report issues
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Maryland shooting: 4 dead, including suspect
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
Man in critical condition after water rescue near Aquatic Park in SF
Mountain lion visits motel but doesn't stay long
New campsites with panoramic views of Bay Area added to Candlestick Point
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
Show More
GOP warns time running out for Kavanaugh's accuser to talk
Report: Treasure Island toll to begin in 2021
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer in September
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
More News