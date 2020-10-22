Armed double homicide suspect inside Oakland building surrenders to police, ABC7 confirms

OAKLAND, Calif. -- 5:00 p.m. UPDATE:
ABC7 News has confirmed the armed gunman inside commercial building in Oakland has surrendered to police.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE:
Police say gunshot was heard from inside the commercial building.

Officers are still in communication with the armed gunman inside the business and negotiating for a peaceful surrender.


The armed double homicide suspect has released his hostage from the building, Oakland police said in a tweet.

Police say the hostage is unharmed and safe with officers. The gunman still remains barricaded inside the commercial building.


An armed double-homicide suspect is barricaded in an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon with a hostage, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of High Street.

Police have established communication with the suspect and have repeatedly asked him to release the male hostage and surrender peacefully.

The police communication with the man has been on and off, Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said as of 12:30 p.m.

Police are not yet releasing any details of the double homicide.

Several streets in the area are closed while police continue to negotiate with the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandbarricaded manopdbarricadepolice
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire danger spikes with powerful winds heading our way
Our America: Living While Black
Oakland's angry turkey captured by expert posing as frail woman
Pre-debate poll: Vote ahead of Trump, Biden event
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Ex-49ers star sentenced 15 years to life in prison for rape
Show More
SF-based Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores
While the Bay Area reopens, 1 county is left behind
PG&E cancels planned shutoffs in Bay Area
Mischievous raccoon rescued after climbing window at SF City Hall
ABC News answers your election questions
More TOP STORIES News