Armed double homicide suspect inside Oakland building surrenders to police, ABC7 confirms

5:00 p.m. UPDATE:

3:30 p.m. UPDATE:

Gunshot heard from inside the business.



Negotiations team still in communication with the armed gunman and requesting for a peaceful surrender — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 22, 2020

Oakland Tactical Negotiations Team had successful communication with armed gunman.



Hostage just released unharmed and currently safe with police.



Armed gunman remains barricaded inside. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 22, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. --ABC7 News has confirmed the armed gunman inside commercial building in Oakland has surrendered to police.Police say gunshot was heard from inside the commercial building.Officers are still in communication with the armed gunman inside the business and negotiating for a peaceful surrender.The armed double homicide suspect has released his hostage from the building, Oakland police said in a tweet.Police say the hostage is unharmed and safe with officers. The gunman still remains barricaded inside the commercial building.An armed double-homicide suspect is barricaded in an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon with a hostage, a police spokeswoman said.Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of High Street.Police have established communication with the suspect and have repeatedly asked him to release the male hostage and surrender peacefully.The police communication with the man has been on and off, Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said as of 12:30 p.m.Police are not yet releasing any details of the double homicide.Several streets in the area are closed while police continue to negotiate with the suspect.