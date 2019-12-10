Armed man arrested after standoff in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An armed man has been arrested after a standoff at a residence in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District this morning, police said.Police say three women went willingly to the man's home, but when they wanted to leave he pulled a gun on them. The women escaped and waved down officers. Police then went to his apartment he was unresponsive to officers for a couple of hours, authorities said.A SWAT team was brought to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.The suspect is being described by police as man who is about 35-years-old.