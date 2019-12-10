Armed man arrested after standoff in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District

Police activity in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An armed man has been arrested after a standoff at a residence in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District this morning, police said.

Police say three women went willingly to the man's home, but when they wanted to leave he pulled a gun on them. The women escaped and waved down officers. Police then went to his apartment he was unresponsive to officers for a couple of hours, authorities said.

A SWAT team was brought to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is being described by police as man who is about 35-years-old.

