Armed 23-year-old man shot, killed by officers in Walnut Creek, police say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Walnut Creek Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 23-year-old was killed Sunday.Police sent out a tweet at 6:39 p.m. saying, "The Walnut Creek Police Department is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near the area of Arlene Ln and Orchard Ln. Please avoid the area for now. More details to follow."Neighbors confirmed the man who was shot was a neighbor who has lived in the neighborhood for decades."We were here for him and we don't know what went down in the very end. We are all very sad and heartbroken," said Jenny Schneider who lives on Orchard Lane where the shooting was reported.Schneider said she heard the gunshots and ran home.Walnut Creek police tapped off the entrance to the neighborhood where many have known the young man for decades.He lived with his parents, who in the past put out signs and sent emails explaining that their son had mental difficulties."The parents of the people have said be aware that our son has this mental condition and don't be afraid," said Eldon Hawksworth who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.Now, what exactly led to that altercation between the young man and police? That's the question that many are asking."We're all pretty much in the dark and letting the officers do their job," said neighbor Bill Lombardo.Neighbors are in the dark no longer.Shortly after 12:00 a.m., Walnut Creek Police tweeted additional details, along with an update that the 23-year-old did not survive the gunshot wound.Police say the incident began when officers responded to a 911 call at 4:41 p.m. It was a grandmother reporting that her grandson "came into her room and threatened her," police said in their report.The dispatcher says they could hear a man yelling in the background during the call.The grandmother wasn't the only one to call 911.At 4:42 p.m., a neighbor called to report yelling a possible gunshot.At 4:47 p.m., a woman called to say hrt son "was being violent and threatened her with a metal pole." The woman also told police her son has mental health problems and would likely be aggressive with police."The woman said he broke a sliding glass window and had a metal pole with a pointed end," the police report says.At 4:53 p.m. - Another call. This time the caller reported a man was pounding on his front door, had a red bandana over his head and face, and a giant crowbar in his hand."Officers were already on scene searching the neighborhood when this call came through.They found a man armed with a "long pry bar with a pointed end" walking toward a home on Arlene Lane.Officers report giving him several commands to drop the bar, but he ignored them. Instead, police report the suspect ran towards them, still carrying the pointed pry bar.This is when one officer allegedly shot bean bags at the suspect, but he continued to run toward the officers, who then opened fire, according to the police report.Officers and paramedics attempted CPR and other life-saving measures at the scene before he was taken to John Muir hospital where he later died of his injuries, the police report says.His name has not yet been released."The Walnut Creek Police Department is deeply saddened by this event as any loss of life is tragic."The Contra Costa District Attorney's OFfice and Walnut Creek PD are working together on the investigation."The five officers who were on scene will be interviewed and placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation," police said.Body camera footage from the officers is expected to be released at a later time.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-935-6400 or Detective Greg Leonard at 925-256-3523.