Armed suspect, hostages inside Silver Lake Trader Joe's in SoCal

Police in Silver Lake are searching for a chase suspect who ran inside a Trader Joe's Saturday, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES --
A shooting and chase suspect is barricaded inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake with some customers, prompting a tactical alert and major law enforcement response on Saturday.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed inside the store, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue.

Los Angeles police said the incident started with a family dispute in the 1600 block of 32nd Street, where the suspect shot his grandmother and another female victim, police said.

The suspect, who's in his late teens, then fled in his grandmother's 2015 Toyota Camry, taking the wounded female victim with him.

A pursuit then ensued until the suspect crashed, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.



Police said the suspect fled the vehicle and ran into the Trader Joe's.

Authorities are trying to communicate with the suspect to try to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed another 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.

Several SWAT officers and an armored vehicle are surrounding the building as the barricade situation continues.

The public is urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard as an investigation continues.

A family reunification location for family members affected by the barricade situation is at LAPD Northeast Station, located at 3353 N. San Fernando Road. You can also call 323-561-3211.
