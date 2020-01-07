Health & Fitness

Once 300 pounds, man loses 165 pounds so he can enlist in the U.S. Army

KISSIMMEE, FL -- The Army's tagline is "be all you can be." But for all 300 pounds of Christian Montijo, he was not able to be what he wanted to be.

The 28-year-old father of two battled his weight throughout life and it was the main struggle in keeping him from accomplishing his dream of joining the Army.

"I got to a point to my life that I thought if I keep going on this path I'm just going to keep gaining weight and get to a point that I'm either going to die or be in a wheelchair something like that," he told WKMG.

Since he bottomed out at more than 300 pounds, Montijo has lost about 165 pounds. He prepares his own meals, drinks plenty of water and cuts out soda.

Initially, there was solid progress. He started losing weight, but found out he still had 30 pounds to lose after a trip to the recruiting station in Kissimmee, Florida.

"You don't gain weight 100 pounds in a week or in a month," Montijo said. "It's over time so the same way that it takes time for you to gain weight it's going to take time to lose the weight."

In October, he got the call he's been waiting for. He'll head to South Carolina for military training in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthweight loss
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News