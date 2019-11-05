Army veteran moving to Bay Area surprised after having all of his possessions stolen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Army veteran Jonathan Munoz and his wife Raquel were excited to start their new life in the Bay Area. The couple lived in Las Vegas but were relocating to the Bay Area after Jonathan accepted a job at the VA Hospital in San Francisco.
But before they could celebrate, all of their belongings, including Jonathan's bronze star was stolen from their UHAUL which was parked at the Doubletree in Pleasanton.
During this time of tragedy, little did Jonathan know he was going to be presented with the ultimate surprise.
If you'd like to help this disabled veteran and his wife get back on their feet, here's a link to a GoFundMe page set up for them by a friend.
Watch Dion Lim's full report at 4:55 P.M. on ABC7.
