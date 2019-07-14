crime

Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from market arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Dixon man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from a Vacaville grocery store has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Robert Karr was caught on surveillance video walking into the Nugget Markets store late last month.

They say Karr took 14 bottles and walked out the door without paying.

Investigators sent out surveillance photos to other police agencies to help identify the suspect.

A detective with the Elk Grove Police department recognized Karr because he had arrested him three hours before the champagne theft for stealing paint from a hobby store.

They compared the photos from both incidents and investigators say they were an exact match.
