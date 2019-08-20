Arrest of burglar leads to 3 more after police in Mountain View recognizes car

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- One arrest led to three more in Mountain View.

Police say they detained Na Xiong after neighbors say he tried to take a catalytic converter from a car early Monday morning. But an officer recognized the suspect's car and tied it to some suspicious activity at a local hotel.

That led to three more arrests.

Among the charges-- forgery, counterfeiting, drug possession and carrying a loaded firearm.
