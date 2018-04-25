Arrest of elusive 'Golden State Killer' caps decades-long investigation

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3393283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The case involving one of the most elusive serial killers in American history appears to be solved. Investigators in Sacramento announced the bombshell arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, a former cop who they say is responsible for at least a dozen murders and upwards of 50 rapes. (KGO-TV)