Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida battery case

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL player Antonio Brown in Florida.

According to police, Brown is facing multiple charges including burglary with battery.

Investigators say that Brown and his trainer arrived at a home on Monday and attacked a man.

Officers were able to arrest Brown's trainer at the scene but were unable to locate the NFL wide receiver.

RELATED: Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

Last year, Brown asked to be released from the Raiders after the franchise fined him more than $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

After his short stint in Oakland, Brown was picked up by the Patriots and soon released when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by two different women.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after 6 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Super Bowl 2020: Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
Lineup announced for Cinequest Film festival in March
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
Everything you need to know about buying Super Bowl 54 tickets
Livermore police investigate officer-involved shooting during DUI stop
Show More
Some CA restaurants to implement 1% climate change surcharge
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with Giants
Cell phone, laptop thefts surged on BART in 2019
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
More TOP STORIES News