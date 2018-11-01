Arrests in San Jose after Halloween night sideshows take over city streets

EMBED </>More Videos

Sideshows took over some streets on Halloween night in San Jose. At least two people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded, according to the CHP. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a very busy night for law enforcement in San Jose. Sideshows took over some streets including one at Gish Road near I-880 in San Jose

Video taken from the scene shows a big crowd of people standing around a couple of cars speeding in a circle. No police were there at this time as cars backed up at the stop light.

The CHP said they had some intelligence that cars were going to take over some intersections in San Jose. Officers say it's risky for people to attend these sideshows.

"It's just dangerous. You're putting yourself at risk. You're standing around vehicles which are doing erratic maneuvers with drivers who are not professionals and could potentially cause injury or death. So we highly encourage people to not come to these events. It's really not worth it," said CHP spokesman Sgt. Daniel Hill.

The CHP says at least two people involved in the sideshow were arrested. Two vehicles were impounded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sideshowSJPDCHPSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man confronts past as Catholic priest accused of sex abuse
Fans pay tribute to Giants legend Willie McCovey
AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
BART rider finds train car torn apart, others call it 'flipping'
Witch's den, haunted forest sprout in South Bay neighborhood for Halloween
Fan follows his dream to become a Golden State Warrior
Show More
Ace of Cups stops by to talk about upcoming album release
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
San Jose leaders make push for early voting
SF school educating students about culturally appropriate Halloween costumes
Santa Clara County fire chief squares off with Verizon over alleged data throttling during wildfire
More News