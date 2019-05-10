Arson investigation underway after Dublin warehouse fire; owner says suspect set other fires

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of a warehouse that caught fire overnight says police have arrested a suspected arsonist who also may have set several fires across Dublin.

Burned recycling material can be seen Friday morning at a printing company on Sierra Court. The owner of the business tells ABC7 News he received a call at 1:30 a.m., saying his building was on fire.

He was told someone was setting fires around the city, including a car.

The owner says police were able to capture a suspect, but only after a high speed chase. We're still trying to confirm that information with Dublin PD.

As for the printing business, the owner says the fire burnt the side of the building and there is water damage. But he will be open once the power gets turned back on.
