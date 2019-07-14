ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A playground in Alameda was badly damaged in what firefighters believe is a case of arson.
Alameda Fire crews put out the fire at Woodstock Park on Cypress Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
The entire play structure and surrounding rubberized turf was in flames.
Just a few hours earlier, crews responded to the same park to put out a fire in a garbage can.
When ABC7 arrived on scene, a note asking for the park to be rebuilt had been posted on the fence.
No one was hurt.
Arson suspected after playground burned in Alameda, firefighters say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News