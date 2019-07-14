Arson suspected after playground burned in Alameda, firefighters say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A playground in Alameda was badly damaged in what firefighters believe is a case of arson.

Alameda Fire crews put out the fire at Woodstock Park on Cypress Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The entire play structure and surrounding rubberized turf was in flames.

Just a few hours earlier, crews responded to the same park to put out a fire in a garbage can.

When ABC7 arrived on scene, a note asking for the park to be rebuilt had been posted on the fence.

No one was hurt.
