San Francisco Armenian church leaders suspect arson in fire that damaged Sunday school classrooms, offices

The leaders of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church posted on Facebook that the building adjacent to the main church in Laurel Heights was set ablaze by arsonists at around 4 a.m.
"The building housed Vasbouragan Hall, as well as offices for St. Gregory Armenian Church and various organizations," the church board of trustees said in a statement. "The San Francisco Fire Department responded immediately, however, the building has suffered a great loss."
Armenian community leaders say the fire was set in three separate locations in the building: Sunday School classrooms, the church office and in the Hamazkayin Library.
This follows an attack on the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School and the adjacent community center in July.
"There is no room for this cowardly, hateful, criminal act in San Francisco," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Twitter. "We stand with the Armenian community against hate."
This is an outrage.— Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) September 17, 2020
The Armenian community of San Francisco woke up today to an arson at their church.
There is no room for this cowardly, hateful, criminal conduct in San Francisco. We stand with the Armenian community against hate!https://t.co/ucGAHFLwGW
The church has set up a GoFundMe page to assist in the recovery efforts.
