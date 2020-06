Painting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 invites Bay Area artist to share their artwork that shows what it is to be an Ally. Share your work that shows support for a community. It can be your personal community or another one.Selected pieces will be shown on our website and social channels.All ages, skill levels, and still artistic medias are accepted including:A few optional prompts to help get your creativity flowing:Works can be previously created or brand new.Artwork can be sized 12x12in, 11x14in, or 14x11in, 300dpi and format should be jpg.Submissions are due by July 17th.If you would like to download a color sheet of the flags in the video go here