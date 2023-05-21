  • Watch Now

Bear in Asheville caught on security camera rolling around trash bin

Sunday, May 21, 2023 11:29PM
Bear in Asheville caught on security camera rolling around trash bin
A black bear cub in Asheville, North Carolina was caught on security camera Saturday rolling a trash bin.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Everybody could use a little help taking out the trash.

A man in Asheville, North Carolina caught the moment a black bear cub was pushing his trash bin across his driveway on security camera Saturday.

Homeowner David Oppenheimer told Storyful that he uses a metal bear-proof bracket to keep animals from getting into the bin.

"Most of the bears around here pick up quick on that and don't bother with the effort to try to open it," he said. "This bear yearling cub hasn't figured that out yet, and can be seen in this video walking the trash can backwards like it was getting ready to take out the trash."

Oppenheimer said he had previously seen the cub with its sibling and mother early in the day.

A ring doorbell camera captured the moment an Asheville man and a bear came face to face, giving each other a scare.

