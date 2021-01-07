WASHINGTON -- The woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, according to the Washington Post.
Babbitt was shot by U.S. Capitol Police earlier Wednesday as a mob of Trump supporters tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side.
She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.
Family members say Babbitt was a veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force.
Her social media posts showed she was a staunch Trump supporter and was in Washington D.C. taking part during the Trump event.
The U.S. Capitol came under siege Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob storming the building, forcing members of Congress into hiding.
Washington, D.C. police said three others died from "medical emergencies" during the chaos.
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News