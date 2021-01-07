Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego

WASHINGTON -- The woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, according to the Washington Post.

Babbitt was shot by U.S. Capitol Police earlier Wednesday as a mob of Trump supporters tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side.

She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

Family members say Babbitt was a veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force.

Her social media posts showed she was a staunch Trump supporter and was in Washington D.C. taking part during the Trump event.

The U.S. Capitol came under siege Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob storming the building, forcing members of Congress into hiding.

Washington, D.C. police said three others died from "medical emergencies" during the chaos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegowashington d.c.fatal shootingus capitol
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress debating Pa. vote count; Capitol siege turns deadly
Bay Area 'appalled' over chaos as rioters storm US Capitol
Bay Area Republicans call siege of US Capitol 'disgusting'
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Powerful photos show violent mob storming US Capitol
Congresswoman describes moment pro-Trump rioters stormed Capitol
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
Show More
McConnell breaks from Trump in blistering speech
White House deputy press secretary resigns amid Capitol protests
Rioter enters Nancy Pelosi's office during chaos at US Capitol building
Passengers sing national anthem on flight from SF to DC
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of puppy in SF
More TOP STORIES News