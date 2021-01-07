Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego

WASHINGTON -- The woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was identified as Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, according to the Washington Post.Babbitt was shot by U.S. Capitol Police earlier Wednesday as a mob of Trump supporters tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side.She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.Family members say Babbitt was a veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force.Her social media posts showed she was a staunch Trump supporter and was in Washington D.C. taking part during the Trump event.The U.S. Capitol came under siege Wednesday by a pro-Trump mob storming the building, forcing members of Congress into hiding.Washington, D.C. police said three others died from "medical emergencies" during the chaos.