San Francisco police search for burrito-throwing battery suspect

By Alicia Luce
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who threw a burrito and a napkin dispenser at employees at a Mexican restaurant, shortly after the 49ers lost Super Bowl 54.

Police released surveillance video of the Feb. 2 incident inside Gordo Taqueria on Geary Boulevard in the Outer Richmond district.

The suspect is wearing a 49ers shirt featuring defensive end Nick Bosa's name and jersey number.

Police say the man went to order food and appeared agitated and verbally abusive as he talked to restaurant staff.

The staff gave the suspect a burrito, but then he threw it at the cashier. The suspect also threw a napkin dispenser and another item at employees, before walking out.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Richmond district station at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666-8004. You may remain anonymous.
