Job opening: Assignment editor (union)

Date Posted: Aug. 6, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: ASSIGNMENT EDITOR (UNION)
DEPARTMENT: NEWS

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 is seeking a digitally savvy Assignment Editor who owns breaking news and recognizes a good news story. This person will be responsible for coordinating numerous aspects of news and content coverage. The position involves assigning crews, reporters, gathering information about developing news stories and handling all inquiries and requests from a variety of individuals and organizations. This person will work closely with the assignment manager, executive producers, digital and broadcast producers, and other assignment editors to coordinate coverage of breaking and daily stories. This person will also work closely with the digital team and must excel in social media skills. The ideal candidate must have excellent customer service skills as they will be interacting with viewers on a daily basis on the phone and on social media.

REQUIREMENTS:
At least three years of assignment desk experience in medium to large market required. College degree preferred. Knowledge of Bay Area, police scanners, the Internet and on-line newsgathering preferred.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 840560BR (Assignment Editor); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
