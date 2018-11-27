At least 1 dead after pursuit, crash in San Pablo

Police are investigating a fatal accident on San Pablo Ave between Portal and road 20. They expect the road to be closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/YY3Dyaxs6N — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 27, 2018

At least one person has died following a high-speed pursuit involving Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office deputies that ended in a crash early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and sheriff's officials.The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight on San Pablo Avenue near the intersection with Road 20, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.No further information is immediately available.