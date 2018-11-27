At least 1 dead after pursuit, crash in San Pablo

Police investigate deadly crash after pursuit in San Pablo, California on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN PABLO, Calif. --
At least one person has died following a high-speed pursuit involving Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office deputies that ended in a crash early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and sheriff's officials.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight on San Pablo Avenue near the intersection with Road 20, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

No further information is immediately available.
