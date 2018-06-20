At least 1 injured after vehicle crashes into building in San Francisco

At least one person has been injured after a large vehicle crashed into a building in San Francisco on Clement Street and Arguello Boulevard. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A van crashed into an apartment building at 3:36 a.m. at Clement Street and Arguello Boulevard in San Francisco.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police don't know why the driver crashed.

Residents say the incident woke them up.

"I heard a big crash, felt my building shake. My roommate woke up, and we ran to the window to see what was going on," said David Handod, San Francisco.

Residents say the apartment building has six units. Police had the utilities turned off out of concern for safety and told the residents to stay somewhere else for now until the building's stability can be checked.

