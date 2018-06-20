A van crashed into an apartment building in San Francisco at Clement & Arguello. The driver was taken to the hospital. Police don’t know yet why this happened. pic.twitter.com/OfcnFj8z7o — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 20, 2018

A van crashed into an apartment building at 3:36 a.m. at Clement Street and Arguello Boulevard in San Francisco.The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police don't know why the driver crashed.Residents say the incident woke them up."I heard a big crash, felt my building shake. My roommate woke up, and we ran to the window to see what was going on," said David Handod, San Francisco.Residents say the apartment building has six units. Police had the utilities turned off out of concern for safety and told the residents to stay somewhere else for now until the building's stability can be checked.