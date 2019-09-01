At least 1 person killed in San Jose car crash

#Breaking | Horrible accident in San Jose leaves at least one person dead.



I spoke to neighbors who heard a screeching sound followed by this scene: a car split in half/wrapped around a tree.



Multiple neighbors ran to help the driver who died on scene.



SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person was killed in a car crash in San Jose Saturday.ABC7 News is investigating the incident, which happened on Snell and Rosenbaum avenues around 6 pm.Neighbors tell ABC7's Luz Pena they heard a loud screeching sound. They say when they looked to see what happened, there was car wrapped around a tree.They say the car looked like it was split in half.Officials are not yet releasing any details.