At least 1 person killed in San Jose car crash

ABC7 News is investigating the incident, which happened on Snell and Rosenbaum avenues around 6 pm.
Neighbors tell ABC7's Luz Pena they heard a loud screeching sound. They say when they looked to see what happened, there was car wrapped around a tree.
They say the car looked like it was split in half.
#Breaking | Horrible accident in San Jose leaves at least one person dead.— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) September 1, 2019
I spoke to neighbors who heard a screeching sound followed by this scene: a car split in half/wrapped around a tree.
Multiple neighbors ran to help the driver who died on scene.
More:➡️ @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/u6OkRogeD4
Officials are not yet releasing any details.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.