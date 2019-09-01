At least 1 person killed in San Jose car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person was killed in a car crash in San Jose Saturday.

ABC7 News is investigating the incident, which happened on Snell and Rosenbaum avenues around 6 pm.

Neighbors tell ABC7's Luz Pena they heard a loud screeching sound. They say when they looked to see what happened, there was car wrapped around a tree.

They say the car looked like it was split in half.



Officials are not yet releasing any details.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
