At least 11 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident, sheriff says

A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others hospitalized.The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board.Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.A dive team is assisting.Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.