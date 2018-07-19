At least 11 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident, sheriff says

BRANSON, Mo. --
A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others hospitalized.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board.

Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.

A dive team is assisting.

Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.
