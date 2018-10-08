Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta ends after report of shots fired, at least 12 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 12 people hurt after report of shooting during Lil Wayne performance.

ATLANTA, Georgia --
At least 12 people were hurt after reports of gunfire sent people running for cover during a Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta on Sunday, authorities say.

Video shows people running away from the area after someone in the crowd apparently yelled they heard gunshots.

Officers say the victims suffered minor injuries. Right now, there's no evidence shots were fired.

Lil Wayne was about five songs into his set at the annual A3C Festival when people tried to leave, police say.

Festival organizers tweeted about the incident saying there was an altercation. They said law enforcement confirmed no weapons were involved.


Lil Wayne also tweeted, saying he hoped everyone was safe.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedu.s. & worldrapperentertainmentGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
Fire crews continue to work to contain Branscombe Fire
Santa Rosa police video highlights importance of wildfire evacuation preparation
Two families, two paths, one year after the Tubbs Fire in Coffey Park
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
Show More
Cuomo: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Somber memorials mark 1st anniversary of North Bay Wildfires
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm today, fire danger tapers, for now
Hurricane Michael: Storm strengthens into Category 1 as it tracks toward Florida
Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
More News