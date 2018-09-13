EXPLOSION

Massachusetts gas explosions damage so many homes 'you can't even see the sky'

A police chief in Lawrence, Massachusetts says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts --
Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who's in Lawrence, says there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been demolished and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers are responding to the area to help secure areas after "multiple suspected gas explosions."

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he's "never seen anything like this."

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
