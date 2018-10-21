Thirty People were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment complex.It happened around 12:30 am at The Woodlands Apartments on Old Greenville Highway.According to the Clemson City Police Department, a private party was being held in the Clubhouse when at some point the floor collapsed and crashed to the second level of the building.So far, there are no life-threatening injuries being reported.The investigation is on-going.