At least 30 people injured during floor collapse at party in Clemson, South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. --
Thirty People were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment complex.

It happened around 12:30 am at The Woodlands Apartments on Old Greenville Highway.

According to the Clemson City Police Department, a private party was being held in the Clubhouse when at some point the floor collapsed and crashed to the second level of the building.

So far, there are no life-threatening injuries being reported.

The investigation is on-going.
u.s. & worldcollapsecollegestudentsstudent safetyaccidentSouth Carolina
