At least 4 killed in series of stabbings across Orange County; suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. -- At least four people are dead and a robbery suspect is in custody after a series of stabbings in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Garden Grove Police Department said it all started at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Jentges Avenue, where one person was stabbed to death. A second person was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested near a 7-Eleven on Harbor Boulevard and 1st Street in Santa Ana. Paramedics there were seen performing CPR on a man believed to be a security guard. That person was also rushed to the hospital.

Another person who was seen laying in a parking lot next to a Subway also died.

Garden Grove and Santa Ana police were investigating at least eight crime scenes in the area.



Garden Grove police were also investigating a separate stabbing that left a 62-year-old woman dead in her apartment. The victim's son is a person of interest in the case.

It's unknown whether the stabbings are connected.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiavictimsstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A look at NorCal's first (legal) tiny house community
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
Police arrest suspect in deadly Livermore shooting
Bay Area suffering from wide spread teacher shortage
HOME HOTLINE: Your questions answered
Gilroy Rodeo marks first major event since Garlic Festival shooting
Mill Valley makes bold move to prevent fires
Show More
Feds announce major crackdown on crime in SF's Tenderloin
'Ski Mask Rapist' could be eligible for parole
UCSF doctor reconstructs face of SoCal beauty queen paralyzed by stroke
Finding affordable housing especially difficult for homeless veterans
Source: AB suffered frostbite during cryotherapy
More TOP STORIES News