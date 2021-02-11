At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth.
Multiple people were trapped inside wrecked vehicles for hours after the crashes, including a number of 18-wheelers, WFAA-TV reported.
Fort Worth authorities confirmed there were at least five deaths, and crews were still looking for people trapped in the wreckage by mid-morning
More than 30 people were hospitalized after the pre-dawn collisions that were caught on video. Fort Worth police officers reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars as first responders struggled to get to them.
Police blamed hazardous conditions brought on by winter weather as a factor in the crashes. Freezing rain in the region caused roads to glaze over with ice, making it near impossible for drivers to maintain control.
In Austin, 100 miles to the south, winter weather was also blamed for a massive pileup along a busy tollway involving at least 26 vehicles, according to the Austin American Statesman.